There is a widespread low perception of the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) among young people: more than 50% do not know how to recognize them and 63.2% declare they have never had a check-up visit to a gynecologist or andrologist. The use of condoms is also low, always used by less than one in two young people (43.4%): 62.5% rely on coitus interruptus and over 39.3% consider it an effective method against pregnancies unwanted and Inst. These are the data from the Youth and Sexuality Observatory created by Durex in collaboration with skuola.net, which on the occasion of World Aids Day on December 1st and in light of recent news events are more relevant than ever.

The situation is alarming – we read in a note – as are the reasons that push young people not to deal with prevention, the first of which is not feeling the need for screening tests against STIs (62%). Faced with the photograph taken by the Observatory and the clear request of young people to have sexual education at school (94%), Durex has decided to continue its commitment and operate in an even more concrete manner to guarantee young people access to affective and sexual education interventions.

These data “are worrying – comments Paolo Zotti, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Italy) Spa, which markets the Durex brand in Italy – and confirm the importance and need to consolidate educational paths aimed at young people to help them experience sexuality free, protected and aware, so as to minimize the risk of exposure to Ist. Durex – he adds – feels its responsibility towards the protection of the youngest. Precisely in response to this mission we strongly wanted to create an educational program in the schools of Milan , called ‘With lights on’, which aims to be a virtuous symbol and, in the future, a replicable and scalable model throughout Italy. Also through social media and music, which has always been a key and effective means of communication for our brand, we studied an all-round project that could embrace and involve kids, once again underlining our commitment”.

In addition to the sexual education program in Milanese schools, Durex is committed to speaking to young people and their families also through other channels: social media, in particular with a TikTok column entirely dedicated to the topic, and on TV through the partnership with X Factor.

In this regard – the note recalls – the brand is again this year alongside X Factor 2023, with the aim of continuing to raise awareness among young people through the communicative power of music. In particular, during the episodes of the Sky Original show produced by Fremantle – every Thursday on Sky and streaming on Now – there will be some moments dedicated to the ‘A luci acces’ project. Then, on November 26th, the brand took part in the Mixtape, an exclusive event by Durex and X Factor, during which the sexual education program was presented. During the evening, all the competitors competing in the broadcast performed live. Finally, on the eve of World Aids Day, on the occasion of the episode of 30 November at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streaming on Now (and then always available on demand), a special mention will be made of the brand and the educational program ‘A luci accese ‘, with a reference to the importance of prevention in everyone’s life.