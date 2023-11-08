loading…

Surrounding the Gaza Strip, Israeli ground troops tracked down and destroyed Hamas tunnels. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Ground forces Israel Of Gaza Strip trace the whereabouts and disable the militant tunnel network Hamas below the enclave. This is the next stage in an attack that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

Since the Islamist resistance group Hamas killed 1,400 people and took 240 hostages in a cross-border attack on October 7, Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip from the air and used ground troops to divide the coastal territory in two.

Gaza City, Hamas’ main stronghold in the region, is under siege. Israel says its troops have advanced into the heart of the densely populated city.

“We have one target – Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms,” said Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as quoted by Reuters, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Israel’s chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s combat engineering corps used explosive devices to destroy a network of tunnels built by Hamas that stretched hundreds of kilometers under Gaza.

Meanwhile Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the attacking forces.

“The Israeli tanks faced fierce resistance from Hamas fighters who used a network of tunnels to launch ambushes,” said sources in Hamas and the separate Islamic Jihad militant group.

However It is impossible to verify the battlefield claims of both sides.

Israel has voiced fears that a military operation could further endanger the hostages, who it believes are being held in the tunnels. Israel says it will not agree to a ceasefire until the hostages are freed.