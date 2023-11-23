Joachim Nagel President of the Bundesbank

Nagel: “We are close to the end of rate increases”

The meeting between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, culminating in the signing of an action plan, takes on considerable importance according to Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank, the German Central Bank. Nagel expresses optimism regarding the collaboration between Italy and Germany in finding a solution for the reform of the Stability Pact, stating that he is confident that in the end a positive compromise will be found for both nations. The positive context in which Nagel shared his optimistic perspective is the auditorium dedicated to Giorgio Gaber in the Pirelli skyscraper in Milan, during a meeting promoted by the Permanent Youth-Publishers Observatory chaired by Andrea Ceccherini. The audience was made up of 450 Italian high school students, who asked questions on a wide range of topics, from artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies to the digital euro. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.

Nagel also addressed the typical issues of a central banker, such as the performance of the economy, inflation and interest rates. He stressed that inflation, although voracious, is decreasing, and is expected to reach the 2% target in the next 12 to 15 months. On interest rates, he said the decision to raise them would be taken after a review of the data at the next Governing Council meeting. Responding to questions about the side effects of the rate hike decided by the ECB, Nagel said he was confident that the economic situation in Italy and Germany will improve. He acknowledged that both economies are exposed to the international economy, but underlined the strength of the labor market in both countries. On the cryptocurrency front, Nagel highlighted that they are considered speculation and not currencies, and stressed the need to avoid financial risks due to excessive speculation. At the same time, he revealed that the ECB is working on a digital euro, recognizing the growing decline in the attractiveness of cash and anticipating the coexistence of banknotes and the digital euro in the next 4-5 years.



