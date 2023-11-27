Don’t let this one go Cyber ​​Monday special offer which surpasses what we have seen these previous days on Black Friday and get your iPhone 15 Pro Max at its minimum price.

You iPhone top of gama

The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Increase the refresh rate up to 120Hz when you need maximum graphics performance. The Dynamic Island interface displays alerts and activities in real time. And with always-on display, your lock screen remains visible at all times. A quick look and you find out what interests you without lifting a finger.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, like the rest of the models in its series, incorporates a new chip with which they increase performance. This is the A17 Pro, which the brand calls the first three-nanometer chip ever manufactured on the market.

In addition, both CPU and GPU have been significantly renewed. The GPU has six cores and is faster and more power efficient. And, for its part, the CPU stands out with a 10% speed increase. Is thanks to this improvement in power For this reason, the big video game developers have set their sights on the iPhone 15 Pro to launch games that, in other times, they would never have considered bringing to a mobile phone. As we already told you in the live chronicle of the keynote, very advanced and powerful titles such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage or Resident Evil 4 are coming to these iPhone models.

In technical terms there are two more aspects that are very important. One of them is that work has been done so that the viewing of streaming content be of higher quality. The way this is achieved is by incorporating the AV1 decoder. The other detail to highlight is that there is a new USB controller aimed at making file transfers now much faster.

A titanic design

Apple has not only turned to titanium, but it has done so using aerospace. And that is something that leads them to use an alloy that has some very beneficial properties when we talk about mobile phones. Hence, they can guarantee the highest level of quality without having to sacrifice the device’s lightness.

In addition to this, the edges are thinner than previous models, the contour is rounded to make it more elegant and it has a textured finish that increases the visual impact it provides. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is, on the other hand, a very resistant terminal. Apple has used maximum resistance technology so you can use your phone without worrying about anything. Thus, it includes elements such as a Ceramic Shield front, a high-quality glass back and the characteristics of titanium.

Do you, who have an iPhone, take the photos?

The cameras are one of the strong points of these advanced range terminals. The use of the A17 Pro chip that we mentioned before enables the cameras to reach a much higher level of efficiency. What Apple is saying is that the performance you are given is equivalent to seven professional lenses. But we must not forget that resources have been implemented that are even designed so that film or television experts can find in this terminal a good tool for recording.

It has three focal lengths, and capacity for 48 MP ProRAW and HEIF format files with the intention of providing a level of resolution that is up to the task of even the most demanding users. And Apple has once again surpassed itself by incorporating a 120mm 5x optical zoom that had never been seen in one of the brand’s smartphones. Both portraits, close-ups and all types of photos are achieved with the best results you can imagine.

