Despite being one of Nintendo’s least successful consoles, the Nintendo 64 It was a system that many fans remember fondly for the quality of its exclusives. One of the most acclaimed and memorable will be able to be played very soon on Nintendo Switch.

The title we are talking about is nothing more and nothing less than Jet Force Gemini, the third-person shooting game of the action and platform genre that Rare released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999, in its full golden age.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Jet Force Gemini can be played on Nintendo Switch

Until now, the once exclusive Nintendo 64 title can only be played (legitimately) on the hardware original and on the Rare Replay compilation that debuted in 2015 for the Xbox One (so it is also possible to play it on Xbox Series X|S thanks to the backwards compatibility).

However, the title will soon be available on one more platform, since Nintendo has just announced that it will be added to the virtual catalog of Nintendo 64 games. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack the next November 30 in Japan, so console users will be able to play it at no additional cost if they have an active subscription. The title will also be available in the West, only until December on an unconfirmed day.

Nintendo Switch users will be able to play Jet Force Gemini

While the original title was exclusive to the Nintendo 64, the franchise was always from Rare (in charge of both development and publication), and currently Microsoft is the owner of the IP. Unfortunately There are no known plans to work on a new game.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: Retro game previously exclusive to Japan can now be played on Nintendo Switch in the West.

How do you welcome the addition of Jet Force Gemini to Nintendo Switch Online? Would you like it to also come to the service in the West? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Nintendo Switch Online by visiting this page.

Related video: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – “Games on the way” trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News