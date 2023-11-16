Are you thinking about adding protection to your PC to browse more safely? If you want to get it right, you can take advantage of the fact that Surfshark has some of its services on offer ahead of time. Black Friday. If you are one of those who “get up early”, don’t waste time and take advantage of these discounts. up to 86% the different plans of your VPNwhich also include free months.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Three protection plans to fit your needs for up to 86% less





Within the Surshark VPN product, the security firm offers us three different plans so that we can subscribe to the one that best suits our needs, whether security or budget. They offer them to us in limited time offerwith discounts of up to 86% y up to 5 months free depending on the plan we choose.

Say that the three plans on offer include one month free trial with your money back guaranteed if you are not satisfied. These are the details of the offer:





Surfshark VPN Starter

Surfshark VPN Starter It is the most basic plan, and if we opt for it, we will obtain a 86% discount in this campaign, together with 3 months gift subscription. This subscription costs us only 1.99 euros per month plus taxes, (53.73 euros per year plus taxes instead of 55.64 euros). This plan only includes the VPN and to get the offer we must subscribe for two years.

Surfshark VPN One

We have the most balanced option in Surfshark VPN One, the intermediate plan, which includes the VPN and also an antivirus along with a long list of extra features. Its price in this Black Friday campaign is 2.69 euros per month plus taxes, (it remains at 75.32 euros plus taxes per year), with an 85% discount on the usual price of the service, more 4 months gift. This price is also for those who subscribe for a two-year term.

Surfshark VPN One+

Finally, we have the most complete of the options, Surfshark VPN One+which along with all the features of the previous ones also includes Incogni, the spam control and tracking and brand data removal service. For Black Friday, we have a price for this plan of 3.99 euros per month plus taxes, (about 115.71 euros plus taxes for 29 months of service), with an 80% discount on the usual price of 92.17 euros plus taxes per year. With the 2-year subscription, they are 5 months free of service those included in this plan.

With its VPN, Surfshark offers us an ideal service to browse and consume IPTV services with greater security and complete peace of mind, avoiding possible blocks and persecutions by telecommunications companies.

Thanks to a VPN like Surfshark’s you will have many security advantages, especially if you are one of those who surf, play online and consume content for a good part of your time. For example, you will have a enhanced securityfar above what conventional antivirus can offer you, since your traffic will be encrypted.





Also you will be safe from censorship that the government sometimes imposes on us regarding certain content and downloads, as well as the blocks made by telecommunications operators following the guidelines of the same government.

On the other hand, your privacy will be safe, since Surfshark does not store log or log data. You will also be safe from data leaks that occur through online games and their platforms. Another advantage is being able to avoid the price discrimination that some online commerce platforms make depending on our location. And of course, you will be safe from content blocking by zones when streaming from video platforms.

Using any of the three plans on offer, you will have a virtual private network which will allow you to prevent your connection from being located, passing it off as a connection from another country.

Other advantages of using Surfshark are protection against possible unwanted data collection by third parties during our connections when we use the most exposed ones. public WiFi networks.

Images | surfshark

