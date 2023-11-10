If you have looked around the internet in recent days, you will have noticed that it is already Black Friday on many sites. If you are one of those who wait until these dates to save some money on all kinds of products and you are deciding which VPN may interest you the most, you will be happy to know that Surfshark is one of those Black Friday early risers and that it has succulent offers to save with its services and that, in addition to discounts, offers you months of gift subscription.

Discounts of up to 86% and up to 5 months free on Surfshark services





In its Black Friday campaign, Surfshark offers us discounts on its three main services:

Con Surfshark VPN Starter We will have a discount of 86%, which leaves the subscription at only 1.99 euros per month plus taxes, (53.73 euros per year plus taxes instead of 55.64 euros), and gives us 3 months of service with this plan, which includes only the VPN as long as we subscribe for two years. The most recommended of the three available plans is Surfshark VPN One, which includes the VPN and also an antivirus among another long list of features. In this case, the price is 2.69 euros per month plus taxes, (about 75.32 euros plus taxes per year), with an 85% discount on the usual price of the service, plus 4 months gift if we contract a two-year subscription.





The third and most complete option is Surfshark VPN One+, which includes all the services of the two previous plans plus Incogni, the brand’s spam control and tracking and data removal service. In this case we have a price of 3.99 euros per month plus taxes, (about 115.71 euros plus taxes for 29 months of service), with an 80% discount on the usual price of 92.17 euros plus taxes per year . This plan also includes 5 months free in the subscription for 2 years of service.





In any case, any of the three options includes a one-month free trial with your money back guaranteed if you are not satisfied.

As we have already told you on previous occasions, with Surfshark you will have a VPN service designed to browse and consume IPTV services with greater security and peace of mind, avoiding possible blocks and persecutions by telecommunications companies.

Thanks to this type of services, you will have a virtual private network with which to prevent your connection from being located, passing it off as a connection from another country.

In addition, with Surfshark you will also be protected against possible data collection on your connections and in case you want to use public WiFi networkswhich are usually much more exposed.

