In all the lists we have made about the usefulness of a VPN or in any list about the best VPNs for Android or iOS, Surfshark appears as one of the most recommended providers.

What is the reason? It is an easy-to-use, reliable, fast VPN and is usually very cheap if you take advantage of the annual or bi-annual plans with great discounts. Even so, the offer now is crazy: 85% discount compared to paying month by month and on top of that 5 months free.

VPN deals at Surfshark

VPN with high privacy, unlimited devices, tracker blocker and 3,200+ servers in 100 countries

Surfshark VPN Offer

There are actually three different offers for each payment and service tier:

Surfshark Starter: 24 months (+3 months free) for only 1.99 euros per month (you pay 53.76 at once for 27 months). Surfshark One: 24 months (+4 months free) for 2.69 euros per month (you pay 75.36 euros at once for 28 months). Surfshark One+: 24 months (+5 months free) for 3.99 euros per month (you pay 115.68 at once for 29 months).

The prices are great for everything offered, so the question is whether it is worth paying more for the tiers above the Starter.

The starter plan includes only the VPN service that you already know, which is actually the most important and the only essential. Surfshark has a zero data logged policy, offers unlimited simultaneous connections and devices, has over 3,200 servers in over 100 countries, and its apps are compatible with almost any device and, in our opinion, are among the best in terms of design and ease of use.

Now, recommending the other two payment plans is something more personal. With Surfshark One you will also have:

Private history outside of browsers and third-party equipment Antivirus protection Protection from being recorded with your own webcam without you knowing Real-time alerts if your email is in a data breach The same with banking information or personal data Personal data generator false and random

And the most premium pack also includes the elimination of your data from the databases of companies and personnel search sites that have included your data without your consent or that you no longer want them to possess.

As you will see, they are good additions, but they do not have to be essential for you. However, we always recommend at least using a VPN, and this one from Surfshark has an excellent offer at 85% off for Black Friday.

