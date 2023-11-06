“Early diagnosis of familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFh) is fundamental, more than for other rare diseases, because the drugs block the evolution of the pathology, reduce the quantity of LDL cholesterol that one has at that moment, but the atherosclerotic damage that occurs accumulated remains” and therefore also the risk of heart attack or stroke before the age of 20. “If we reach the second decade of life it is already too late. Treatment must be as early as possible”. This was said by Patrizia Suppressa, researcher at the University of Bari, head of the dyslipidemia center at the Polyclinic of Bari, commenting on the approval of the Medicines Agency (Aifa) for the reimbursement of the monoclonal antibody evinacumab, new therapeutic option for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

It is “a rare genetic disease – explains Suppressa – characterized by very high levels of bad cholesterol (LDL). It is due to a mutation – 3 are known – of some proteins of the receptor for LDL cholesterol which”, by not binding it, they cause “an accumulation in the blood” and the damage of atheroscelrosis. “Being a genetic disease, it obviously occurs from birth, so we have an important early atherosclerotic disease, but above all progressive, because those mechanisms that reduce blood cholesterol are missing. We must distinguish a homozygous form, which is the most serious one, from the heterozygous form.” If in a person “without risk factors the level of LDL considered normal is around 116 mg/dl, in those with the homozygous form, the values ​​are higher than 500 mg/dl and around 2-300 mg/dl in those subjects with heterozygous form”.

The most important thing is “awareness of the disease – underlines the professor – because this is what leads to treatment, otherwise we risk fearing the treatment of the disease more”. Diet does not have a secondary role “because it alone reduces LDL cholesterol values ​​by 20%”, but drugs must be added to this. “Everyone has their own action. Statins are the mainstay of treatment in patients with hypercholesterolemia. Obviously – explains Suppressa – they do what they can: they cannot reduce LDL cholesterol by 2-300%, because the maximum power of a statin is a reduction of 40-50%, therefore they must be combined with other drugs such as ezetimibe and to other innovative drugs that, over time, we have learned to use such as lomitapide or the Pcsk9 inhibitors and evolucumab”.

With the arrival of evinacumab for these patients there is a “new therapeutic strategy – underlines the expert -. It is a monoclonal antibody that works by blocking a protein (Angptl3, angiopoietin-like 3) which normally inhibits some enzymes such as lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase which have the task of breaking down fats and therefore eliminating them. In this way the action of these enzymes is promoted and the reduction of triglycerides and cholesterol. This drug is important because – he observes – in addition to being a new treatment option, where a patient with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia does not reach the therapeutic target with other drugs, it is a therapeutic alternative that has a different mechanism of action: it acts beyond beyond the patient’s genotype because it does not act on the mutated receptor and has excellent tolerability”.

Furthermore, evinacumab “does not cause the nausea and hepatic steatosis that are typical of lomitapide – recalls Suppressa – The only effect recorded in the studies is flu-like symptoms in some patients. In addition to improving compliance, intravenous administration, every 28 days, in hospital, promotes therapeutic adherence. Other drugs are taken by mouth and are very effective, but can be poorly tolerated. Things change from patient to patient, but a new therapeutic option allows us to better respond to the needs of each patient.”

Familial hypercholesterolemia “is not only serious, but also significantly underdiagnosed, probably – the professor reiterates – even unrecognised. We are talking about 1 case every 160-300 thousand inhabitants for the homozygote and, for the heterozygotes, slightly lower values: 1 in 200 thousand”. Which means up to 2,500 cases in Europe and around 300 in Italy. “But in reality only 3% of patients are known to suffer from this disease.” Being a genetic condition, it manifests itself “from birth, therefore already in the first decade of life these people risk a first cardiovascular event, therefore heart attack or stroke, already around the age of 15, but cases have also been described within the 5 years of life ”. They are patients who must be treated early “in these children, around the age of 5 it is necessary to perform LDL pheresis, that is, to remove cholesterol from the blood to prevent it from accumulating in the arteries, because – he concludes – statins begin to be taken around 8 years in these patients.”