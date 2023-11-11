Suara.com – The National Capital of the Archipelago or IKN continues to be built with an environmentally friendly concept, which includes, among other things, complete public transportation facilities with electric power.

So that residents are not limited to relying on private vehicles. Next are park and forest areas as the lungs of the city which help filter the air to make it fresher.

Quoted from the Antara news agency, the State Electricity Company or PT PLN (Persero) is preparing infrastructure that supports IKN as the new, environmentally friendly capital of the Republic of Indonesia. In North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, PLN has designed infrastructure to support the electric vehicle ecosystem. So it supports the concept of a forest city that is smart, green, beautiful and environmentally friendly. All mobility at IKN will use environmentally friendly electricity-based transportation modes.

“Because IKN will be a futuristic city, where all modes of transportation used must be environmentally friendly, we are ready to support the infrastructure needs for charging electric vehicles,” explained Darmawan Prasodjo, Main Director of PLN in a written statement delivered in Jakarta, Saturday ( 11/11/2023).

He stated that PT PLN (Persero) was ready to meet the needs of Public Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (SPKLU) in IKN Nusantara in realizing a green and environmentally friendly IKN. Together with this commitment, PLN provides SPKLU infrastructure as an effort to fulfill electric car charging.

Until September 2023, PT PLN has provided two SPKLU units in the IKN area. Then, in the near future, PLN plans to add five ultra fast charging mobile SPKLUs in the IKN Central Government Core Area (KIPP), including around the Presidential Palace, IKN Glamping, construction workers’ residences and the Ceremony Plaza. There will also be an additional 19 SPKLU at KIPP IKN in 2024.

Illustration of PLTS at IKN. (Ist)

To build an electric vehicle ecosystem in IKN, PLN will collaborate with various parties, in the form of opening opportunities for collaboration with various parties in providing SPKLU for cars and public electric vehicle battery exchange stations (SPBKLU) for motorbikes in IKN.

“Apart from building SPKLU independently, we are also collaborating with the owners of shopping centers, hospitals and offices in IKN,” said Darmawan Prasodjo.

After KIPP IKN, PLN is ready to build SPKLU in IKN buffer cities such as Balikpapan and Samarinda. Currently, there are nine SPKLU spread across East Kalimantan and North Kalimantan. The number will increase by 31 units in 2024.