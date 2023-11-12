Suara.com – Lula Kamal, an artist who also works as a doctor, supports the DokterCare Health Ship project to help with community treatment in Southwest Papua. Dr. Lula was interested in this action because he had a vision of humanity regardless of religion.

DokterCare Health Ship was initiated by the Al-Quran Waqf Board (BWA) with Mer-C. The collaboration agreement between BWA and Mer-C with Dr Lula Kamal took place at a hotel in Jakarta, to coincide with Heroes’ Day, which is celebrated every November 10.

BWA and Mer-C collaborated with Doctor Lula Kamal as brand ambassador because this 53 year old woman is known to be active in social activities. This is in line with the spirit of BWA and Mer-C who want to provide free health services for the people of Southwest Papua.

Meanwhile, for Dr Lula Kamal, this planned activity is a humanitarian mission in which everyone should be involved. Because those who will benefit from this activity are all people in Southwest Papua regardless of religious differences.

“Hopefully the activities will run quickly, for me this is a project that I am really excited about. Because the people we will serve are not just Muslims, not just Muslims, we are helping people, we never ask what religion they are? Hopefully, what are we “I want it to be made easy by Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala,” said Dr Lula Kamal.

Meanwhile, Ustaz Ichsan Salam as CEO of BWA hopes that the collaboration and synergy built together will ensure that health services to the community in the Southwest Papua region can be carried out well and on time.

“Thank God, we have received support from parties who care about this activity, especially now we have received support and support from Doctor Lula Kamal, who is willing to become the brand ambassador for the Doctor Care Health Ship project to help us in raising funds for this good project. ,” added Ustaz Ichsan Salam.

Chairman of the Mer-C Presidium, Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, congratulated Dr. Lula Kamal who was appointed as brand ambassador. He hopes that this health project can have a positive impact on everyone.

“Congratulations to Dr. Lula Kamal, that this struggle is big, each of us has a portion to fight in the way of Allah SWT, God willing, this will be successful and blessed,” said Dr. Sarbini.