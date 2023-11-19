Suara.com – A number of unscrupulous supporters clashed with security forces after the match between Gresik United and Deltras FC in the second round of the 2023/2024 Indonesian League 2 season outside the Gelora Joko Samudro (Gejos) Gresik Stadium, Sunday (19/11/2023) afternoon.

As quoted from ANTARA, Sunday (19/11/2023) based on news received via WhatsApp (WA) message, the riot started when the home fans wanted to hold a demonstration in front of the VIP door to express their disappointment over the team’s defeat.

However, the demonstration was pushed back by security officers and the situation escalated when unscrupulous supporters threw stones.

The officers who were ignited then responded with firm action which made hundreds of fans panic and run.

To control the crowd, the police had to fire tear gas.

“There was tear gas fired outside the stadium. To ward off fans who were attacking the officers,” said someone who did not want to be named while at the location.

When journalists tried to confirm this incident with Gresik United management, there was still no answer.

Previously, Gresik United had to acknowledge Deltras FC’s prowess after being defeated with a score of 1-2 in the second round match of the Indonesian League 2, at the Gejos Gresik Stadium, Sunday afternoon.

Gresik United’s only goal was scored by Victor Bertomeu in the 53rd minute via the penalty spot, after Faisol Yunus was brought down by Deltras FC player Raka Cahyana Rizky.

Meanwhile, two Deltras FC goals were scored by Rosalvo Condido in the 65th minute via the penalty spot after Patrich Wanggai’s kick hit the hand of Gresik United player Dimas Sukarno. Meanwhile, the second goal was scored by Risal Amin in the 67th minute.