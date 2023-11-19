Suara.com – The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has coordinated with the East Java Provincial Association PSSI (asprov) regarding supporters’ riots with security forces in Gresik.

Previously, a number of unscrupulous supporters clashed with security forces after the match between Gresik United and Deltras FC in the second round of the 2023/2024 Indonesian League 2 season outside the Gelora Joko Samudro (Gejos) Gresik Stadium, Sunday (19/11) afternoon.

“We have coordinated with the East Java Asprov and also supporter friends who (are) in East Java to coordinate together with friends at Gresik United in the near future. Maybe tomorrow those friends will coordinate with the East Java Regional Police “so that conditions are conducive, meaning we work together,” said PSSI Ad HOC Committee Arya Sinulingga in an official statement received by reporters, Monday morning.

“There was chaos like that (supporters and security forces), but we have asked for coordination (from) them so that as soon as possible we can make the situation better by coordinating with the police and also with supporters to support the condition of our football in East Java, so it’s getting better. continued Arya.

Until this news broke, at least ten police officers and seven supporters had suffered minor injuries due to the chaos.

The riot started when the home fans wanted to hold a demonstration in front of the VIP door to express their disappointment over the team’s defeat.

However, the demonstration was pushed back by security officers and the situation escalated when unscrupulous supporters threw stones.

The officers who were ignited then responded with firm action which made hundreds of fans panic and run.

To control the crowd, the police had to fire tear gas.