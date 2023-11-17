Suara.com – One of the Brazilian players, Da Mata, was grateful to receive support from supporters, including Indonesian supporters, against England in the final Group C match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Friday (17/11/2023). Playing at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Brazil won 2-1.

The big match duel between England vs Brazil has indeed attracted the attention of football fans. Not only coming from within the country, but also abroad.

The match was exciting because goals were scored. Brazil scored two goals first through Kaua Elias (43′) and Da Mata (54′) before England narrowed the gap in the 71st minute through Joel Ndala.

Da Mata, who contributed one goal in the match, thanked the supporters. Including supporters from Indonesia who always support Brazil.

“We thank the Brazilian fans who came, the Indonesian fans also supported us, this made us enthusiastic about the match,” said Da Mata when met by media crew including Suara.com at the JIS Mixzone after the match.

“The match against England in any category will definitely be interesting. Hopefully we can win the next match,” he continued.

Apart from support from supporters, one of the keys to Brazil beating England was maintaining their mentality. He said England was extraordinary so it needed extra effort.

“We are grateful to be able to win this match, the key is mental because earlier we could see there were many incidents such as extra minutes up to 15 minutes,” he said.

“Maybe it’s a record too, but from start to finish we tried to focus. The key to this victory was mental,” he concluded.