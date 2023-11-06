Supplements, numerous batches recalled: here are which ones. Huge health risks

The alarm goes off. The Ministry of Health announced the recall of numerous batches of food supplements due to a possible chemical risk. In particular, as Forum Agricoltura Sociale writes, there are five recall models and concern products of different brands, but which have He knows – Joint Food Sector Operator, as well as other similar elements.

We talk about chemical risk every time operators find or suspect the presence of one substance not declared on the label, or when a substance is present in a quantity greater than that permitted by Italian and European regulations. Among the other reasons for which it is possible to recall a batch of a food product, we mention the recall due to the risk of presence of allergens, the recall due to physical risk and the recall due to microbiological risk.

In particular, all five recall models report the same reason: the presence of a high content of potassium hydroxide in the products marketed by the OSA – Food Sector Operator as supplements. Potassium hydroxide is a decidedly harmful compound, which is normally used as an electrolyte in alkaline batteries. This substance is corrosive, and intake can be very dangerous for our body.

We first report all the information that the various recall models have in common, then the information by which they differ. The name or company name of the FBO in whose name the products are marketed is: Living Alkaline srl, Via Cavour 17, 72018 San Michele Salentino (BR). The manufacturer’s name is Natural Research sncwhile the production plant is located in the province of Barletta – Andria Trani, and exactly in Canosa di Puglia, in via Venezia 5, 76012.

As Forum Agricoltura Sociale writes, for the first four recalls, the product brand is ‘Viverealcalino’. The product names are as follows: “Alkawater Dietary supplement“, “Alkawater Original Formula“, “Alkawater Plus Ionized Food Supplement” e “Alkawater Plus Food Supplement“. The brand name of the products affected by the remaining recall is “Vitya”, and the product name is “Waterlife supplement“.

The volume of all sales units is 42 ml, and all batches of these products still on the market have been recalled. The reason for all the recalls, as we have said, is the high content of potassium hydroxide in marketed products from the OAS as a supplement. If you have purchased these products, therefore, do not consume them and return them to the point of sale.

Subscribe to the newsletter