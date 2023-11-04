The National currency and the Mexican Stock Market closed the week with strong gains due to the expectation that interest rates in the United States will stop rising. The super peso ended at 17.47 units per dollar, which meant an appreciation of 3.6% or 65 cents compared to the previous Friday. in wholesale operations reported by Bloomberg.

This is its largest weekly gain in almost two and a half years, since the third week of June 2021, when it achieved an appreciation of 4.1%. The national currency extended the positive streak that began on Wednesday, after the monetary policy decision of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and then due to the lower generation of jobs that was announced yesterday in that country.

“The dollar weakens due to low job creation in the United States. The October figure was just above what is considered to be job creation per month. Furthermore, a third were created in the public sector, due to higher spending due to the elections,” said Gabriela Siller, chief economist at Banco Base.

For Banorte analysts, investors reacted with relief to see a slowdown in the US labor market, as it led to greater bets that the Fed could have already concluded the bullish cycle.

At retail, the dollar It ended up selling for 17.89 pesos at CitiBanamex windows, 3.62% or 67 cents below the closing of the previous week.

For its part, the main indicator of the Mexican stock exchange It once again surpassed the key level of 50 thousand units, a floor that it had lost almost a month ago, to close at 51 thousand 267 points and represented a weekly gain of 4.7%.

This is its best week since the first of the year, when it registered an increase of 6.7%.

The main stock indices in New York rose due to sharp falls in US Treasury bonds. The Dow Jones industrial average reported an increase of 5.1% compared to last Friday, while the SyP 500 added 5.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 5.9% and posted the best weekly performance of any index this year.

Next week, local investors will be attentive to the monetary policy decision of the Bank of Mexico, although the rate is expected to remain the same. On a global scale, the statements of Fed officials, especially President Jerome Powell, will be relevant, as well as the monitoring of the conflict in the Middle East.

