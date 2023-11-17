The new gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice may have pleased some DC Comics fans, but not so much those who expected it not to be a game as a service, what angered some more is that the title supposedly could have been a game of Superman, but is it true?

This week we finally got to see a little more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice, the new game from the Warner Bros. franchises with a service model. The new look served to give fans something to talk about and revealed a publication in which some users claimed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice was originally a title focused on the Son of Krypton.

Was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice going to be a Superman game?

“It’s so funny that you’re playing in the ruins of their Superman game,” said Twitter user (X) RaceplayShawty, suggesting that Rocksteady would have started this project as a Superman game. Supermanbut at some point he transformed it into a title of Suicide Squad.

Naturally, the Superman game would be based solely on the DC Comics superhero; However, in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice players will control King Shark, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn, who have the mission of stopping corrupted versions of Flash, Superman, Green Lantern and Batman in Metropolis.

its so funny that you are playing in the ruins of their Superman game https://t.co/bVeKRvEVHd — Neil Goonman (@RaceplayShawty) November 16, 2023

Obviously, this information is unfounded, especially since the source who shares it has no experience as a leaker, but the tweet went viral and reached almost 5 million views. Added to this is that some users claimed in the comments that they had heard something similar about “colleagues in the industry“.

It was then that the journalist Jason Schreier (one of the most reliable sources in the video game industry) appeared to not only refute this information, but also to affirm that Rocksteady In all its history it has never worked on a game of Superman.

“No truth to this,” Schreier commented.

Fortunately, it is now possible to see in the publication the context that Twitter adds in order for readers to swallow the hoax and contribute to the dissemination of this false information.