ECC Ediciones publishes the new Superman collection written by Joshua Willianson and Jamal Campbell

After his adventure in world war, Superman returns to the Tierra. The return of Kal-El to the world that saw him grow coincides with the new initiative of the American publisher DC, DC Dawn, which has served to begin new stages of their characters. One of the series that has been affected by this is Superman. He Iron Man It has a new creative team whose mission will be to further expand the legend of Superman.

ECC Editionsthe publisher of DC Comics in Spainhas made the decision to publish the first five issues of the series together, ceasing to publish Superman in monthly staple format. This has not pleased many readers and has generated rivers of ink on social networks. Even though it is a strange and controversial decision, this format can attract new readers who found it difficult to get into the world of staples, since the enumeration is restarted. If you’ve ever wondered how to start reading Superman, this volume may be a good start.

New adventures with a classic smell

After his odyssey in world warour hero dedicates himself to his usual tasks, saving Metropolis of threats, work in the Daily Planetspending time with family… but at all times there is a voice inside his head, the voice of Lex. Luthor He is imprisoned, but taking advantage of his rival’s super hearing, he continually talks to him urging him to form a team, as a terrible threat is approaching. If this were not enough, Lex gives the superman all the rights of his company to combat this danger, changing Lexcorp by Supercorp. What danger is there for two enemies to have to join forces?

Willianson brings classic characters from Superman’s entire life but renewing them. Lois Lane becomes the new head of the Daily Planet, Jimmy Olsen has an unexpected partner, Luthorwhich has a great role, puts all its resources at the service of its rival and many more details, as well as new characters, both allies and enemies.

The first bars of the writer are a very nice introduction about Superman and about what it means, mixing humor very well with the majesty of one of the world’s great superheroes. Even so, the creators do not base the entire story on the symbolism of the Man of Tomorrow, but they generate a new threat with a lot of potential and quite credible that can put the character and his allies on the ropes. In addition, new concepts are introduced that expand the mythology of the character and Metropolis.

We may not be facing the best story of the Last son of Krypton, but it is quite entertaining and makes you want to continue reading, especially with the unexpected ending of this volume. The fans who did not trust Willianson You can rest assured, for now your work is good.

Jamal Campbell’s drawing

Campbell Not only is he in charge of the drawing, he also does the work of colorist, who does a more than remarkable job that suits the comic very well. Iron Man. We can describe the drawing as beautiful, mixing an aesthetic between cartoon and the plastic drawing of 3D animation. The character designs are a bit exaggerated (who to have Clark Kent’s shoulders), but it is not the first time that the series Superman uses these resources and it is something that with the work of Campbell It suits you wonderfully. A very beautiful and friendly drawing that is capable of combining happy and comedic moments with darker and more somber situations.

Another great detail from the magnificent artist of Far Sector It’s your job with lighting. The sun is the source of power Superman, but it is also a symbol that reflects the dawn of a new era and hope. In these five issues we will see many vignettes where the light of the sun or even the moon is reflected in everything, forming beautiful pictures with symbolism.

Can you start reading Superman from this issue?

First of all, it must be clarified that this is not a reboot, the series of Superman coinciding with the start of the new creative team. For a collection, this usually means a new arc for the main character, new stories, and possible changes. In series as long-running as this one, these moments are ideal for new readers to be introduced to the series. Furthermore, for the most part, the first pages are usually used to put the reader in context, so that they have some idea about previous events, if they were important.

Nowadays it is impossible not to know absolutely nothing about the Man of Steel, so you should have no problem starting to read right away. Boy Scout Azul. If you know who it is Clark Kent and you have basic knowledge such as his origin, who he is Lex Luthor o Lois Lane And a few more things, you shouldn’t be worried about not finding out anything. And if there is a detail or old character that you don’t recognize, in the Internet age it is not difficult to search for information. They usually put the reader in context, but obviously it is impossible to give all the details with characters who are over 80 years old.

If you are already a veteran of the mythical superhero comics, you will have the usual introduction of characters and their surroundings, but if you are a new reader, you will enjoy this adventure.

Superman issue no. 1/ 133 of ECC Editions

We have already talked about the change of edition, something that many veteran readers will not like, but analyzing this volume and the new format, it must be said that ECC He has done a good job. This is a soft cover volume that recreates the staple format, but collecting the first five issues. Each chapter is divided by the original cover and at the end of everything the alternative covers are shown. In addition to the series of Supermanthey also bring us a special number of Dawn of DC Primer Special.

A negative aspect of the edition is the price. This new format is not as economical as the monthly staples of the collection, taking into account that the quality of the paper is similar to that of the staples, perhaps they should add an extra number to maintain this price and compensate readers for this new edition. Consisting of a total of 160 pages, the volume is on sale for €19.50.

Superman no. 1/ 133 by Williamson and Campbell is a promising start to Superman’s new adventures. Without being the best script in history, the new era of the Man of Steel is very entertaining in its first issues and the relationship between Lex Luthor and the superhero of Metropolis can be very interesting. The new ECC format, changing the monthly staple for this compiled volume, may please new readers so that they start reading the greatest superhero of all.

Superman no. 1/ 133

Authors: Joshua Williamson | Leandro Fernandez | James Campbell

Editorial: ECC Editions

Format: rustic Soft cover

Pages: 160 pages

ISBN: 978-84-19866-88-2

Precio: 19,50 €

Synopsis: New serie! A spectacular new beginning for Superman by the stellar team formed by the screenwriter of Dark Crisis Joshua Williamson and the award-winning artist Jamal Campbell. Superman has returned to Metropolis. But the threats do not rest! With classic enemies and unexpected allies!