Via a post on Threads, the director James Gunn he finally talked about the rumor around the casting of the DC films in preparation. The fans let themselves be carried away, especially on social media, which became the scene of some fancasting. This after numerous announcements have been made in recent weeks regarding the large cast that will take part in the production of the film Superman: Legacydirected by James Gunn.

Gunn’s words entrusted to the social network were: «Every day I am asked for information on rumors regarding different actors and roles. A general rule to keep in mind to evaluate whether these rumors have a grain of truth (in 99% of cases they are false): we would never cast actors without first having a script.»

James Gunn is known in particular for directing the first two chapters of the Marvel saga Guardians of the Galaxy. The director, together with the producer Peter Safranis a relatively new face within the executive of DC Studios. Gunn, in fact, was pinned as co-CEO in October of 2022in an unprecedented choice that sees a creative of his caliber rise to an executive position.

Superman: Legacy it will be the first film that gives life to this new one DCEU and will be part of a first phase called Gods and Monsters. The film will be released in American theaters starting July 11th 2025.

Source: Comicbook