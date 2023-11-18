The Superman: Legacy movie will have a new enemy and it’s not who you expect! This is the information we have.

As the DC Comics universe prepares for the upcoming reboot, there are many rumors about the big villain of Superman: Legacy, as it is expected to be Brainiac. And it looks like the guesses could be true!

Over the years, fans have longed to see Superman clash with this infamous Collector of Worlds on the big screen. And, according to new information, we could witness this epic duel in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy!

What’s up with Lex Luthor?

They are also expected to introduce a new Lex Luthor, but it seems that this time he will be a secondary character and will gain importance in the next installments.

Leaked details hint that the plot focuses on the Middle East, where the big hero finds himself in the middle of an international crisis after searching for lost Kryptonian technology. The global consequences trigger a hot political scenario, with the Man of Steel in the eye of the storm, considered a terrorist threat or even an American weapon.

This narrative would allow Gunn to explore the global implications of having a being like Superman among us, exploring political themes and the ramifications of his power on geopolitics.

However, the main bombshell of Superman: Legacy could be that Brainiac, the cunning android obsessed with collecting universal knowledge, could be orchestrating the threads in the shadows. Since putting a villain on a global level will cause the hero to be accepted by everyone as a savior.

Meanwhile, in the cast, David Corenswet takes on the mantle of the Man of Steel, while Rachel Brosnahan plays the fearless Lois Lane. But that is not all! Names like Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion and more join the cast, hinting at a film full of action and emotions.

The premiere of Superman: Legacy is set for July 11, 2025, promising an epic adventure that could change the destiny of the Man of Steel and lead him to face one of his most formidable adversaries.

What do you think of Brainiac as the big villain? Leave me your comments below. We must remember that we have already seen him in real action in the Krypton series played by Blake Ritson. So it could be something formidable to see in the cinema and he is a very James Gunn-style villain, especially after seeing what he has done with The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

