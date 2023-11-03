Bad news for Superman and Lois! It’s the end of an era for DC Comics characters on television.

The fate of Superman and Lois has been sealed, and it’s official: the popular series based on DC Comics will come to an end after its fourth season next year. This announcement marks the end of an era in the Arrowverse or CWverse, which has been produced by Greg Berlanti and which began with the iconic series Arrow in 2012.

Although the news may be a blow to fans of the series, it is not entirely unexpected. Since it was confirmed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would take over as co-directors of the new DC Comics Universe, many began to speculate about the future of the show. Now, The CW has confirmed that the fourth season of Superman & Lois will be its last.

Despite its popularity, the series is known for being significantly more expensive to produce compared to other The CW shows, which could have influenced the decision to end Superman and Lois’ story on the small screen.

Official statement from Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW:

“Over the past three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama, as Tyler, Elizabeth, and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never been explored before. in the Superman universe. We are grateful for the years of hard work and elegant storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our fantastic partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team leaves us with an absolutely epic, must-watch-every-minute 10-episode farewell to one of the CW’s most legendary families.”

Executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher added:

“While we are sad to say goodbye to Superman and Lois at the end of season four, we are grateful for the time we have had with our incredible cast, crew, visual effects teams, editors, musical geniuses and writers. From the day this show was first talked about, it was about family. And that is what was created, on and off the screen.”

“We would like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey… And give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. “We are excited for what we have in store for our final season and can’t wait for everyone to see Superman, Lois and all of our heroes take on the greatest threat in the show’s history: Lex Luthor.”

