The new issue of Superman ’78 produces an unexpected twist in the Christopher Reeve saga with surprises from Krypton

Just when we thought we knew every detail of the legend of the Man of Steel, the Superman ’78 universe surprises us with an enigma that awakens the curiosity of fans. In the new installment, Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain, we move to the Cold War, where a Kryptonian ship mysteriously lands in the Soviet Union. This event not only opens the doors to speculation about its occupants, perhaps anticipating Supergirl’s entry into the Superman ’78 canon, but also reinvents the myth of the superhero that we knew through Christopher Reeve.

The original comic book movie template remains intact

Since its debut in 1978, the first Superman film marked a before and after in superhero cinema. Directed by Richard Donner and starring icons such as Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman, the film not only succeeded at the box office but established a model to follow. Now, DC takes up this legacy with The Metal Curtain, promising to add new layers to Reeve’s iconic character.

The first issue of Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain, scripted by Robert Venditti and art by Gavin Guidry, initially tricks us with a familiar narrative: the explosion of Krypton and a ship fleeing the doomed planet. But the ship does not carry Kal-El, but ends up in the Soviet Union, found by a farmer, which leads us to wonder: who is the mysterious Kryptonian passenger?

The new face of Krypton on Earth

The arrival of a new kryptonian ship to Earth opens up a range of narrative possibilities. Not only are we facing the potential introduction of a new character with roots in Krypton, but also the opportunity to expand the Superman universe in unexpected ways. The intrigue over who this mysterious Kryptonian could be takes us back to the rich mythology surrounding the last son of Krypton, a mythology that has been presented over the years to other survivors such as Supergirl and Krypto, the Superdog.

DC’s ability to intertwine past stories with new plots is key in this new chapter. Comparing with other adaptations, such as the acclaimed Smallville series or the Man of Steel movie, we see how each version seeks to honor the essence of the superhero, while exploring new Horizons. Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain is not only an homage to what Reeve stood for, but also a door to future stories that could rewrite what we know about Superman’s legacy.

The Cold War and the new nuclear threat

By setting the story during the Cold War, Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain not only takes on a tone of urgency given the era’s fear of nuclear annihilation, but also poses a fascinating scenario: what if the Soviet Union had his own Superman? Although the idea of ​​a Soviet Superman is not new, the story here promises a twist, possibly introducing a new Kryptonian, perhaps Superman’s cousin, as a counterpart to the American hero.

The answer to this Kryptonian mystery will unfold throughout The Metal Curtain. What is clear is that DC seeks to enrich the character that Reeve immortalized, offering a narrative that promises to be as compelling as the original. “Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain #1” is available now, inviting readers to immerse themselves in an adventure that promises to shake up the world of Superman as we know it.

This new narrative arc not only delves into mysteries of krypton, but also adds to the long tradition of “what if” stories. Just as Superman: Red Son explored a Superman raised in the Soviet Union, The Metal Curtain could present a alternative scenario with a new Clark Kent. Superman’s ability to embody universal ideals, regardless of geopolitical context, highlights his role as a cultural icon. Anticipation is high to see how this narrative will develop and its impact on the established Superman canon, promising a exciting trip for fans and followers of the Reeve saga.