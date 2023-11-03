Suara.com – Superindo is again providing shopping promotions for various products at low prices. With this promo, you can shop without worrying that your wallet will break.

So, you set aside your salary to save or buy other necessities.

Meanwhile, the promos given by Superindo range from snacks, kitchen equipment, bathroom necessities and many others.

In today’s promo, Friday 3 November 2023, Superindo is offering a shopping promo for Belfoods Chicken Nugget 500 grams which is given a 35 percent discount to IDR 31,900.

Then, for food purposes there is a promo for Two Grouse with 225 ml chili sauce which gets a 25 percent discount for IDR 10,900.

And there are many more products that are getting Superindo shopping promos today. So, don’t miss it, shop immediately.

The following is today’s Superindo promo catalog:

Superindo/ist Low Price Shopping Catalog

Rose Brand Cooking Oil 2 liters Rp. 30,900

Pepsodent toothpaste 225 grams Rp. 12,500

Energen Cereal Instant 10×30 Gram 15 Percent Discount Rp. 18,500