DC has revealed what fears haunt Supergirl.

Supergirl is a very positive girl who enjoys helping, but she is also dealing with many problems and fears.

Supergirl is one of DC’s most important heroines, as well as also one of the strongest in terms of power. But beyond these physical qualities similar to those of her cousin, Superman, the truth is that she is a young woman who has proven to be susceptible to certain concerns. And it is so much so that, in one of her most recent comics, the girl has allowed viewers to delve into her mind and learn her true fears. Although she is not the only one, other powerful characters may also have been shown to have fears, such as Poison Ivy.

One would think that Supergirl, being such a powerful girl with defined ideals, as well as unbreakable willpower, would not be afraid of anything. However, Supergirl Special #1 comic revealed to have concerns and quite human fears, which, in turn, show that his origin story is even more tragic and dark.

Below, we will tell you all the details about this shocking revelation, but you should know that This post contains spoilers from Supergirl Special comic #1.

DC reveals Supergirl’s true fears and concerns

When talking about Supergirl’s origin story, we immediately think in the destruction of the planet Kryptonso, faced with this imminent event, Kaza Zor-El, later known as Supergirl, would be sent to planet Earth to protect her cousin, Kal-El, who was nothing more than a newborn baby, while the girl I was already a teenager.

Although, in principle, both characters have a similar origin story, The truth is that the issue of the age of both Kryptonians plays a huge role in how they experienced this traumatic event.

On the one hand, Kal-El was a newborn, so he didn’t go through the mistake of witnessing the destruction of his relatives, while Kara Zor-El does, but he could not only see how his family was extinct, but also the world in which he grew up. Evidently, this had a great impact on the girl’s mind.

In Supergirl Special #1, created by Mariko Tamaki and Skylar Patridge, Kara Zor-El is going through a very difficult time on an emotional level. And all this was caused after her appearance in her Power Girl world. And because of this, many people began to think that both heroines were rivals.

This whole situation made Kara think about her past, about the days of joy that experimented on Krypton, but also all those insecurities that he developed in his adolescence. Given this, Lois Lane approaches the girl to find out how she is doing and they both talk.

At this point, Kara reveals to Lois what her true fears and concerns are, since he feels that he has been left behind and, daily, it is as if I were running to catch up with the rest of the people.

Supergirl’s origin is even darker and more tragic than you could imagine

It is well known that after Krypton was destroyed, Kara was one of the survivors who took refuge in Argo City. However, for various reasons, the girl had to leave this place, which was the last thing that remained of her extinct home, to go to planet Earth with her cousin Kal-El.

At this point, Kara was given the mission of taking care of her cousin, since he was just a newborn. However, when the ships of both characters were heading towards planet EarthSupergirl’s suffered an accident that delayed her trip.

Some time later, when Kara managed to reach planet Earth, she He discovered that his cousin was no longer a baby, but an adult man, turned into Superman, one of DC’s best superheroes. All of this made him feel that there was a failure in his task, also generating other mental and emotional problems.

In this way, Kara claims to feel that she is never good enough at anything and that she does not excel at anything. This after having “failed” the mission that was assigned to her after the destruction of her home, especially now that Kal-El is an adult who does not need her.

Kara feels she must prove herself up to the challenges, but also sees herself in a constant race to catch up with others, because she thinks she is not good enough and has been left behind.

While it is true that Superman and Supergirl have a good relationship, whenever Kara sees her cousin become an adult, It is a sad reminder that you are not able to meet expectations and tasks assigned. In this way, the girl’s origin story is much darker and more tragic.

But all is not lost, because, although the girl has these fears and worries, she continue working to overcome them. Furthermore, over time she has proven that she is a very competent heroine.

