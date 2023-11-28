Until a few years ago, we mainly knew Lotus as a manufacturer of feather-light sports cars, but things can quickly change. For example, the brand said goodbye to the combustion engine in the form of the Emira in 2021 and now has three purely electric powerhouses on offer: the Evija, the Eletre and the Emeya. An SUV in the D-segment will be added in 2025 and an electric sports car in 2026, but it will not stop at just electric cars.

142 kilometers in 5 minutes

Lotus has now also pulled the curtain on its own charging stations, and they are not just any charging stations. Instead, these are fast chargers with a greater capacity than we know from any other production-ready charging point today. For example, the ‘Flash Charger’ in its standard form should be able to offer speeds of up to 450 kW and if you install the ventilated wardrobe next to it, this can go up to 480 kW. For comparison, Tesla’s fastest fast charger, the V4, currently reaches 250 kW and the Americans want to make 350 kW possible in the future.

This makes Lotus’s charging station not only the strongest on the market, but secretly also stronger than Lotus’ own EVs can handle nowadays. For example, the Eletre and Emeya have a fast charging capacity of 350 kW, although Lotus indicates that they will be able to easily increase this later through a software update. According to Lotus, its Eletre should be able to refuel 142 kilometers in five minutes, while with its current fast charging capacity it can reach 120 kilometers in the same time. The British have already installed the first of these Flash Chargers in China and also want to develop an entire network with them in Europe… Although we would be surprised if they can beat Tesla’s Supercharger network in terms of coverage.