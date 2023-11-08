November 7, 2023

The words of Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone can’t wait for the next Superbike season to start: “I’m going back to racing with the enthusiasm of a child. The idea of ​​not returning was never taken into consideration. In recent years I’ve realized that the the flame for speed has always been lit. And when I took the first lap in the Jerez tests last week under my helmet I was laughing, I was laughing alone like a child who had just done a mischief. And I was then surprised by my performance. It was a nice good morning, now we need to stay focused and not fool ourselves.”

“Objective? It’s difficult to make predictions after just one test, but I would like a season of growth, starting from a point and going up. If they consider me a formidable opponent I’m happy but Bautista won the last two World Championships while I watched him win them” .

Comment on the Ducati: “It is the bike with which I experienced hell and the pinnacle of love: it is the bike of my life, I had the opportunity to race for other teams but I never thought of signing elsewhere.”

©Fabio Fasanari