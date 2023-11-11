Currently Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the fighting games with the largest roster in history.al

Masahiro Sakurai has given us a new lesson about video game development

Many will already know that, after completing the development of all the DLCs of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, the game director, is dedicating his time to talk about video game development on his YouTube channelbeing that many are seeing little tricks and secrets that are done in the industry, at least with the titles in which this creative has been involved.

Nevertheless, Super Smash Bros. continues to be one of its main titlesthereby giving rise to the fact that although it is expected that in the future there will be some surprises related to the saga, in his most recent video it has been seen that Sakurai has taken the opportunity to talk about how the introductions of the new characters were madethis being something that not only dates back to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but was also present in the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS version.

Sakurai explains how he obtained the material for the different trailers

In this way you can see how in the video you have below these lines Sakurai explains that These presentations were created to show the characters’ abilities individually and uniquely, so that fans could easily enjoy them at any time instead of watching them in Adventure mode as happened in Super Smash Bros. Brawl’s Subspace Emissary.

Likewise, he explains that the method to follow consisted of split the presentation into the use of CG and game gameplaythe latter being one that the developers of the title themselves took using the debug mode of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in order to catch the best camera angles to remove the clips that were later inserted in their respective trailers. You can take a look at the entire video below:

For the rest, it must be remembered that the one who is considered by many to be the biggest crossover in video game history and that it has amiibo figures of all its characters, that is, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is located available exclusively for Nintendo Switchbeing a title of which it is unknown whether there will be more installments or not in the future, since Masahiro Sakurai has been very elusive when it comes to saying whether or not he will make more games in the franchise.

