Super Mario is a video game franchise that has spanned almost 4 decades in Nintendo’s history within the gaming industry. We all know what impact this franchise has had. (official emblem of the company and Ruetir.com), has had millions of people over the years. A legacy that is not easy to erase, and that has led fans to wonder things that perhaps they had never thought about at first.

What are the ages of the Important characters that appear in the Super Mario saga? Although with the passage of time we have been bringing you news and odd curiosities about it, in this article we will make a compilation of the most important characters and their current ages. Do you dare to join us?

Bowsy – 13 years old

Bowsy is one of the youngest characters in the Super Mario universe with age confirmed by Nintendo itself. And this miniature version of Boswer is currently 13 years old, since his birthday is March 3, having been born in the year 2010. Bowsy is one of the most mischievous and “mischievous” characters in the entire universe of Super Mario games. “Like father Like Son”.

Daisy – approximately 18 years old

Daisy is the ruling princess of Sarasaland and has been playing an increasingly leading role. with the passing of Super Mario games. Super Marioland was its first game in 1989, and it has had its last appearance in Wonder. It is known that Super Mario characters (the majority) are not affected by the passage of time in our reality. So Daisy is 18 years old in her universe right now.

Peach – approximately 21 years old

There have been long rumors that Princess Peach was under 16 years old and that in all the Super Mario games she was a minor. Something that forced Nintendo to specify the age range that differentiated Super Mario from Princess Peach. In the game Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time, Mario is between 4 and 6 years old, and Peach is known to be almost 4 years younger than him. So it is known that Peach is currently 21 years old.

Super Mario and Luigi – 25 years

Despite his physical appearance (which could easily pass for a 40-year-old adult man), Super Mario is much younger in age than most fans would have given him. Shigeru Miyamoto gave an interview years ago in which he explained that both Super Mario and Luigi were between 24 and 25 yearsan age range that was later assigned, since at first they did not want to “pigeonhole” both characters within the standards or ages of the real world.

Bowser – 34 years old

And finally we have Bowser, the quintessential villain of the Super Mario video games. Contrary to most characters from the universe created by Nintendo, it is known that Bowser has a specific date of birth, which is linked to the time of our reality, just as happens with Bowsy. Bowser’s date of birth is February 5, 1989, so currently I would be 34 years old. Did you know about this interesting curiosity?

Toad – Age unconfirmed

Toad is another of Nintendo’s most iconic characters. However, his age is not so easy to determine nor do we have a 100% official source Tell us what your exact age is. This race from the Super Mario universe has been surrounded by many conjectures (such as the use of its hat or if it is part of its head). But so far we do not have an average age that tells us how many these little creatures live.. We only know that Captain Toad (who seems older than the others), is more senior and respected within his race.

Donkey Kong – About 20 years?

This mythical Super Mario character (not the original Donkey Kong), has had an estimated age after the appearance of the Super Mario Bros. Movie, where he has been portrayed as a rebellious and energetic gorilla. It is speculated that his age is around 20 years. Although again, this age is just a guess based on the age range of real gorillas (between 35 and 40 years of life expectancy). So Donkey Kong’s age has yet to be revealed.

