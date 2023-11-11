Super Mario RPG will hit stores worldwide on November 17.

Super Mario RPG will feature five playable characters including Mario, Mallow, Geno, Bowser and Peach

Longtime Nintendo fans will remember that around the time the Nintendo 64 was already on the market was released on SNES Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Starsa title that took Mario out of the classic platforms and sports spin-offs to give greater depth to his story and take the plumber to a world in which enemies had to be defeated in turn-based combat with a team of characters that mixed some original and others already veterans.

Be that as it may, and pending the release of video game analyzes to verify its quality, today we can state without hesitation that this new version of Nintendo Switch comes with a large number of changes compared to the original Super Mario RPG that They adapt to modern times, including here the lack of a manual. However, it seems that Japanese users are going to be lucky in this regard.

A special booklet will come with copies sold in Japan of Super Mario RPG

As you can see below, in Japan there will be a special booklet with the first copies of Super Mario RPGbeing that this will bring general information about the world of the next Nintendo Switch video game as well as its characters, which also means that it will include Guides to collect treasure chests and defeat bosses that appear in the game. You can take a look at what it will look like in the following image:

Having said all the above, it should be noted that Mario is very present this yearsince the premiere of his film seems to have unleashed a boom in the Nintendo offices in terms of video games and their release, since during the next few months we are going to have Mario Vs. Donkey Kong, Princess Peach Showtime!, the remaster of Luigi’s Mansions 2, the remake of Paper Mario and the Millennial Door, among many others that are already available such as the latest DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

