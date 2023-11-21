Today we bring you one of those videos that contains very valuable and powerful information. Many people, especially in years past, will remember that the use of codes in a long sequence of buttons I could unlock all kinds of secret things and items. Yes, it is true that we are even going a little back to the last century, but at the beginning of the 2000s this practice was still very typical. That is why the original Super Mario RPG from 1996 had a specific code with it, although this was only available in Japan. Now, Mario and we can also enjoy this button combination in the rest of the world.

Super Mario RPG: We tell you what the secret code of the game is and what it is for

Our collaborator Semper has been testing sequences day and night until he found the key. Just kidding, although he may give that feeling, we were not going to leave him such a tedious task. Especially since now all these tricks can be pulled off very quickly. The fact is that this code has returned and we have been able to test it in the Super Mario RPG actual. What does it unlock? Here’s the funny thing, but we’re not going to tell you about it. For this you must see this short and let both Semper and Toadtell you in great detail.

