Super Mario RPG is one of those games that They remain forever in the hearts of the players. With the recent title coming to Nintendo Switch, many have been surprised to see that time has improved even characters that already They were incredibly important in the past.

And today they more than meet expectations. That is the case of Geno, the peculiar protagonist character of Super Mario RPG, and who for many is the most powerful of all playable characters that we have in this remake for Nintendo Switch.

Geno is much more than a little wooden man, he is a character with a complexity and depth of script much greater than that of the rest of the characters in the game. Something that works enormously in its favor, since today the stories of the games are much more analyzed in depth than in the past.

And part of it has the responsibility the Nintendera community, who wants to “devour” the games both at the playable level and at the lore and story level. Now that we have CGI scenes, we can see Geno in all his splendor, showing emotions, merging with the beautiful world of Super Mario RPG and many more.

Geno is the perfect character for our team, and we can see that right away. add it to our combat template. The return of a crucial character who today is even more loved than in the past.

