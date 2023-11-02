We have already seen in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. Today we get news about this game.

Super Mario RPG

This time they are related to information from game impressions, which were published today. This is what was shared:

The level screen has changed, characters now appear on a stage instead of using a pipe. Party members can be changed during battles. A bestiary is included in the game. The battle against Culex has returned, retaining its original sprite appearance. There may be another special boss included in the game, accessed through a new special stone.

Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

