We already have in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. Today we get news about this game.

Super Mario RPG

This time they relate to a video that offers a new comparison with the original version:

And we also have this new gameplay:

Remember that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

