With the launch of the remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch just around the corner, an account pending for almost 28 years will be settled: we will finally be able to experience one of the most acclaimed and remembered spin-offs by fans of Mario. Why is this game so anticipated? We review its curious history.

Normally, when we think about Super Mario We imagine the beloved plumber jumping from here to there (either in two dimensions or in three-dimensional perspective) or about to unleash chaos in crazy races like those in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

However, and even though Super Mario Bros. Wonder has made it clear that what Mario is best at is platforms, the character’s history has allowed us to enjoy countless adventures for all possible tastesand in more varied genres than might seem at first glance.

Super Mario spin-offs are not exactly few, but one of its most important branches comes from a seed that was planted many years ago with Squaresoft. The role has also had its share of prominence within the franchise since as far back as 1996.

Today we want to delve into Super Mario RPG, a game that charted what ended up being a new path to success for the mustachioed character. The launch of the remake on Nintendo Switch on November 17 is almost ready, so at HobbyConsolas we wanted to pay tribute to this key title, so that you arrive with your homework done on launch day.

Super Mario RPG, a game as special as it is unique

After the wonderful Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario RPG arrives on the hybrid console of the great N. Of course, this game is not a new invention related to Miyamoto’s great work, but rather a renewed version of a unique and special classic for several reasons.

The first is that the original, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, was released in 1996 for SNES, but It did not arrive in Europe at the timewhich prevented countless fans from enjoying a proposal that has contributed a lot to the Mario license, more than it might seem.

The second great point that defines this particular game is that it is about a collaboration between Nintendo and Squaresoft no less (the current Square Enix), which left its mark in the best possible way.

The third is that thanks to this union for the first time it was possible to experience a Super Mario adventure with the elements of a role-playing game. The turn-based combat and number of systems came to the saga as if this were almost another Final Fantasy

Renewing a SNES classic

All this, together with the fact that Super Mario RPG itself knew how to transfer the platform spirit of the saga to a new territory, has managed to This Super Nintendo classic has established itself as a highly valued gem which, for various reasons, has not been able to show off enough.

Despite its launch on Virtual Consoles such as the Wii or Wii U, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars has eluded many players… until now. Nintendo Switch welcomes a tremendously promising remake.

And the main changes that the new Super Mario RPG makes will be visual. Taking advantage of the capabilities of a console like Nintendo Switch, the game will profoundly renew the graphic plot of the original work, improving greatly.

Everything indicates that fidelity will be the flag that Nintendo raises for this long-awaited launch, since, let’s be honest, in playable terms Super Mario RPG deserves to be enjoyed as it came into the world.

We’ve talked about turn-based combat, but Isometric platform exploration also stands out within the role-playing proposal., as well as a few mini-games. Although, without a doubt, what Super Mario RPG has been transcendental is because of everything that came after.

The enormous influence of Super Mario RPG

Some may not know it, but Super Mario RPG established the basis for the number of extremely successful games for the Mario license. What was seen in this installment made Nintendo see a huge vein that expanded through several names that surely sound familiar to you.

Super Mario RPG is the father of sagas like Paper Mario o Mario & Luigi. The development of characters, the unprecedented and crazy situations that we experienced in this installment grew over the years, arriving in the form of games of these sub-sagas.

Works as beloved as Paper Mario The Millennial Door for GameCube (which also comes to Nintendo Switch in 2024) or Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga on Nintendo 3DS are the heirs of everything that Super Mario RPG established more than 20 years ago.

Those characters as diverse as Goomarina began to take shape in the installment that will soon be reborn on Switch. Let us remember that it was Super Mario RPG that allowed us live an adventure with Bowser for the first time (unrepeatable moment included) and he who brought us faces that are already an icon in the Nintendo universe.

And, if you have played Super Smash Bros Ultimate, perhaps you have heard how many fans demand the presence of Geno…Well, he’s a character from Super Mario RPG! Even though he only appeared in one game, Geno made a deep impression… That’s charisma.

The last great RPG for a fantastic 2023?

Mario is usually good at many things and one of them is the RPG format that began with this game. The particular union between Nintendo and Squaresoft gave us the Super Mario platforms with the best of the JRPGs in the golden era of this genre.

The attack and defense system of Super Mario RPG forced us to take turn-based combat very seriously and to constantly participate in them, getting bonus when pressing buttons just before hittingto hold down to load attacks and other small systems.

These novelties known as “timed hits” have been replicated in recent hits such as Sea of ​​Stars and will continue to be present in the remake that will tell us a story where Peach’s rescue will be the least of our problems.

In a year where we have had great Japanese role-playing games like the one mentioned Sea of Stars u Octopath Traveler 2, among many others, the launch of Super Mario RPG is established as what could be the last great role-playing title of 2023 that will be remembered for time and time.

For all this, The return of Super Mario RPG in the form of a remake is something special and that must be celebrated, especially if you are one of those players who were never able to experience the adventure that penetrated so deeply into the Mario universe, and among fans of this beloved genre.