What notes has the Super Mario RPG remake received on Metacritic? We review the assessment of the new Nintendo Switch game.
It’s almost here and, as you were probably waiting, you can now read our analysis of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch or also take a look at our technical analysis of the remake of Super Mario RPG. We have thoroughly studied the rebirth of the first RPG starring Super Mario, which was released on Super Nintendo in the mid-90s. But we have not been the only ones, so here we bring you the Super Mario RPG rating on Metacritic.
We have compiled the information from the notes portal so that you know how the “new” plumber has fared internationally and what is the average rating it has in the media around the world. Nintendo y Square Enix You should be in luck, because you have achieved a practically perfect remake, which improves what is necessary and maintains the essence in several important aspects. A round experience that you will soon be able to enjoy. But first, let’s look at those notes.
Super Mario RPG note on Metacritic and media
With a total of 56 media notesAt the time of writing this news, the remake of Super Mario RPG for Switch has an average score of 8.4, which leaves it at a remarkably high level. A figure that almost coincides with Famitsu’s analysis, and that is more than half a point below the score you have in our review of the game.
Average rating for Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch on Metacritic – 84 out of 100 (Generally Favorable)
What notes has the remake of Super Mario RPG had?
Below, we compile the 30 best notes that Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch has had in international and general media. The remake of the first Mario role-playing game has been from perfect scores of 10 out of 10 to notable 7 out of 10 at the global level.
Player 2 – 100/100
Stevivor – 95/100
CGMagazine – 90/100
COGconnected – 90/100
Digitally Download – 90/100
God is a Geek – 90/100
GAMINGbible – 90/100
PlaySense – 90/100
Pocket-lint – 90/100
Screen Rant – 90/100
Press Start Australia – 90/100
Shacknews – 90/100
Siliconera – 90/100
TierraGamer – 90/100
Wccftech – 90/100
Destructoid – 90/100
Game Informer – 88/100
Areajugones – 85/100
GamePro Germany – 85/100
Vandal – 85/100
Jeuxvideo – 85/100
Meristation – 85/100
Games.ch – 82/100
Checkpoint Gaming – 80/100
Dexerto – 80/100
Gamereactor UK – 80/100
GamesHub – 80/100
Trusted Reviews – 80/100
VGC – 80/100
IGN – 80/100
