What notes has the Super Mario RPG remake received on Metacritic? We review the assessment of the new Nintendo Switch game.

It’s almost here and, as you were probably waiting, you can now read our analysis of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch or also take a look at our technical analysis of the remake of Super Mario RPG. We have thoroughly studied the rebirth of the first RPG starring Super Mario, which was released on Super Nintendo in the mid-90s. But we have not been the only ones, so here we bring you the Super Mario RPG rating on Metacritic.

We have compiled the information from the notes portal so that you know how the “new” plumber has fared internationally and what is the average rating it has in the media around the world. Nintendo y Square Enix You should be in luck, because you have achieved a practically perfect remake, which improves what is necessary and maintains the essence in several important aspects. A round experience that you will soon be able to enjoy. But first, let’s look at those notes.

Super Mario RPG note on Metacritic and media

With a total of 56 media notesAt the time of writing this news, the remake of Super Mario RPG for Switch has an average score of 8.4, which leaves it at a remarkably high level. A figure that almost coincides with Famitsu’s analysis, and that is more than half a point below the score you have in our review of the game.

Average rating for Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch on Metacritic – 84 out of 100 (Generally Favorable)

What notes has the remake of Super Mario RPG had?

Below, we compile the 30 best notes that Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch has had in international and general media. The remake of the first Mario role-playing game has been from perfect scores of 10 out of 10 to notable 7 out of 10 at the global level.

Player 2 – 100/100

Stevivor – 95/100

CGMagazine – 90/100

COGconnected – 90/100

Digitally Download – 90/100

God is a Geek – 90/100

GAMINGbible – 90/100

PlaySense – 90/100

Pocket-lint – 90/100

Screen Rant – 90/100

Press Start Australia – 90/100

Shacknews – 90/100

Siliconera – 90/100

TierraGamer – 90/100

Wccftech – 90/100

Destructoid – 90/100

Game Informer – 88/100

Areajugones – 85/100

GamePro Germany – 85/100

Vandal – 85/100

Jeuxvideo – 85/100

Meristation – 85/100

Games.ch – 82/100

Checkpoint Gaming – 80/100

Dexerto – 80/100

Gamereactor UK – 80/100

GamesHub – 80/100

Trusted Reviews – 80/100

VGC – 80/100

IGN – 80/100

