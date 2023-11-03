Super Mario RPG is one of the most anticipated titles for this month of November. That comes loaded with surprises and big releases for Nintendo Switch. And that’s not the only thing, to warm up the engines, the official Nintendo Spain account has shared some very special images of the next Mario game through networks.

After the great success that Super Mario Wonder has been, and today being the day that the new WarioWare debuts on Switch, many of the eyes They are now focused on the remake of Legend of the Seven Stars. Below you have the official post to discover the mystery for yourself.

Open to take a look at the world of #SuperMarioRPG! pic.twitter.com/daF5jEVOlz — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 1, 2023

And if you want to see the images directly, we leave them available to you next:

The truth is that this move by Nintendo has been very ingenious and a perfect tribute to remember Super Mario RPG. And prepare all the fans ahead of the November 17 launch. In fact, you can learn more about the new title with our first impressions.

Super Mario RPG giveaway for Nintendo Switch.

A game that aspires to revolutionize Mario games again, being a tribute/wink to Legend of the Seven Stars, and arriving for the first time in Europe. Are you looking forward to it?