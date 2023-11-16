Get Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch at the lowest price with this great offer. It’s almost half off!

If you’re waiting until the last minute to get your hands on the new Super Mario role-playing game for Nintendo Switch, this is your time. It’s almost November 17, and you will now be able to buy the remake de Super Mario RPG para Switch for almost €33 thanks to the great offer available at Miravia.

This online store has a flash discount running that reduces the game to 47,37 € until 12 midnight tonight, or while supplies last. This 32% discount is a first step, but it becomes much more attractive when you add the 30% discount What do they do with him? coupon first purchase. By combining both things, you will be able to buy the new Super Mario RPG almost half price. Don’t let it escape you!

How do I get the coupon to buy Super Mario RPG almost half price?

This special offer is only available on Miravia and is only valid for profiles who are making a first purchase using the mobile application. If you want to take advantage of it and buy Super Mario RPG with a 45% discount In total, here we leave you the steps to follow:

Download the Miravia app on your Android phone or iPhone Enter the application and create a new user account Look for the product sheet for Super Mario Bros Wonder which is about €47, or access through this link When adding the game to the shopping cart and proceed to payment, the discount coupon will be activated automatically. If it doesn’t, make sure you are using a completely new user account and activate it in the Coupons section of the basket. Enter the necessary information and complete the purchase. You already have it!

If the promotion has run out, don’t worry. You can save this guide and the purchase link, because there will be a restock soon. Nintendo Switch is about to receive another new Super Mario game, and the promotions are not going to stop in online stores. You’re going to have it at crazy prices!

