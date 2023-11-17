During the last Nintendo Direct, several interesting surprises were announced, most of them related to the Super Mario universe: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, a new video game starring Princess Peach and, finally, a remaster of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (Luigi’s Mansion 2) for Nintendo Switch (originally released on Nintendo 3DS). As you know, there were many fans who demanded The return of Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, the Super Nintendo game that conquered the general public at the time, more than 20 years ago. As one’s own says Nintendo in the first sentence of the official page dedicated to the game: “Wishes come true in Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch!”

Game analysis and complete guide

Super Mario RPG It is an excellent remake of a classic game whose analysis you can read below from us. If you want one complete guide of the game with all its development from start to finish, you can take a look at the following video:

Presentation trailer and official eShop page

For the moment and as is the case with Super Mario Bros. Wonderthere is only an official trailer for the gamewhich was shown during the Nintendo Direct:

It is also a remake of Super Mario RPG has its own active page through the website Nintendo, How is normal. It shows a brief description of the game and even a gallery of images and various functionalities. You can access from the following link.

Release date, price, download size and pre-orders

Super Mario RPG will arrive throughout this year, as will Super Mario Bros. Wonder (of course we can’t complain), well Nintendo confirmed that the release date of the long-awaited remake will be November 17, 2023, that is, the month following the release of the plumber’s new platform game. Obviously, there will be a digital release and a physical version, but for now there is not much else announced, no collector’s edition, no special edition controller, or anything at all to commemorate this long-awaited return.

Again and as in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder article, we once again experience the same phenomenon already seen. While the official price marked by La Gran N is 59,99 € in digital format, which in turn is respected in the physical versions of the Nintendo Store or GAME itself, other retail chains such as Carrefour or MediaMarkt are willing to make life easier for the user by adjusting their margins and allowing it to be possible to reserve this same title for 46,99 €.

On Amazon it remains at the full price. Although most likely they will decide to equalize it downwards. In any case, you already know that Amazon does not charge for reservations. So if I decided not to download it, you could always easily cancel. Those who want to opt for the digital version, you better prepare some space on your micro SD. Its download size is 8 GB.

Super Mario RPG story and gameplay

Super Mario RPG It starts like any other game in the franchise, with a Bowser who sets out again to try to kidnap Princess Peach who was relaxing peacefully next to some flowers. Mario, who hears the commotion, goes out once again to help the princess until he reaches Bowser’s Castle… But suddenly, something changes the classic story.

Exor, a great sword that falls from the sky, destroys the Star Road and scatters the stars across the world, while the impact separates all the characters. Mario now has a series of problems that add to the failed rescue of Peach in a world that is now upside down. Will he and his merry troupe manage to fix it?

It is expected that the gameplay remains similar or identical to the original, perhaps adding some Quality of Life element that improves or speeds up the experience. We are facing a turn-based role-playing game in which you have to correctly synchronize the press of a buttoneither during an attack or when you are being attacked, being able to activate an action command for greater effects.

This simple formula manages to keep you more involved in the combat than if you had opted for the classic system of pressing command and just waiting. Leaving the fighting aside, The other playable aspect will take us to explore the overworld like Mariocollecting items, exploring towns and jumping on enemies to gain an advantage before starting battles.

Characters

The game in its version Super Nintendo made available to the player a total of five characters that would make up his group. From what could be seen in the trailer shown during the reveal of this remake, all of these characters are returning. Likewise, you will only be able to use three of the five members during combat and nothing indicates that there will be modifications in this regard or that new playable characters will be added. The characters are:

Mario

Mallow

Geno

Bowser

Princesa Peach

News of the remake of Super Mario RPG

In principle and, based on the official information and what was seen in the trailer, it seems that The improvements of this remake will be focused largely on the visual planethat is, to the improvement of the kinematics and to give a nice facelift to the graphics to make them more attractive for its development in Nintendo Switch. Here’s what Nintendo explains on the game’s page:

This role-playing game features cinematic sequences and renewed graphics that add much more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno!

Everything indicates that the remake of Super Mario RPG will be quite faithful to the original work, since even the cover is similar; the only difference is the position of the characters and that Yoshi is not on the cover. In fact, in a way the trailer places special emphasis on the fidelity of the game, showing retro images at the beginning and then showing the remake. However, we will have to wait to find out if they incorporate any new elements to the story. Some users have made comparison videos to show how renewed it looks:

Definitely, the jump to 3D is going to be great for the remake of Super Mario RPG. Not only for the visuals and cinematics, but also for the gameplay that offers greater movement precision.

Post-game boss revenge, easy mode and SNES music

In it Nintendo Direct on September 14, 2023 it has been revealed that Super Mario RPG will return with post-game revenge and with new combat features. As expected, the final bosses in the rematches will be much stronger.

Players will have to press the buttons at the same time to do more damage in combat and even hit several enemies at the same time. In this adventure they will join Peach and the characters of Mallow y Geno.

It is worth mentioning that it will include a easy way for those players who want a much more enjoyable adventure and an option that will enable SNES music for the most nostalgic. This is good news. The more options you include, the more people will be able to enjoy this gem.

And that’s it for this article! Well, the truth is that there is not much more to tell at the moment. If you want to know more about Super Mario RPG, do not hesitate to click this link.