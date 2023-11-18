This year 2023 is one of the most important in all of history for our dear friend and plumber, Mario. That’s right, since the beginning of the year we had lots of news and excitement deposited at the premiere of his film. Although it didn’t stop there, relatively recently we were able to enjoy the great premiere of the wonderful title Super Mario Bros. Wonder. And of course, as a jewel in the crown, we find the remastering from one of Mario’s most incredible adventures, Super Mario RPG.

The game has a lot of things that you are interested in knowing if you are fans of Nintendobut one of the ones that has stood out the most is the cameo of two characters with vital importance in this family. We are not going to reveal which ones, but thanks to the research of our collaborator Ludxns with the following shortwe assure you that it will bring a huge smile to your face.

Super Mario RPG: Discover the cameo of these two important Nintendo characters

Do you want a clue as to what endearing little people they may be? Well, one character travels through space and the other loves to walk through the forests, but we can’t tell you anything else. If you want to know more, you have to see the video. Although you can also see it for yourself during the adventure that it offers us Super Mario RPG.

