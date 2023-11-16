On the web we have already shared in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. Today we get news about this game.

Super Mario RPG

This time they are related to its graphic section. The video below confirms resolution and framerate ahead of its launch scheduled for tomorrow. Title runs at native 720p when in laptop mode and 1080p when docked. It does not have dynamic resolution or anti-aliasing, but its framerate is quite stable and does not usually fall below the 60 FPS. However, when it does it is quite evident.

You can take a look at the analysis below:

At Ruetir.com we have also analyzed the game and you can take a look at our review. Don’t forget that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

Fuente.