After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. Today we get news about this game.

Super Mario RPG

This time they are related to their official event in Nintendo NY, the official Nintendo store in New York. Those who come this Friday will be able to enjoy the event in order of entry. We will be attentive to inform you and show you how it was.

On Friday 11/17, in celebration of the launch of #SuperMarioRPGMario will be making an appearance from 9am – 11am and 5pm – 7pm at #NintendoNYC! Entry will be on a first come, first served basis. pic.twitter.com/bYJ4E56cC1 — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) November 15, 2023

At Ruetir.com we have also analyzed the game and you can take a look at our review. Don’t forget that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

