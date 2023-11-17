A while ago we showed you in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. It has already been launched and now we have news.

Super Mario RPG

This time they are related to a video that celebrates its premiere. You have it below:

Mario’s first RPG returns on Nintendo Switch! Undertake a peculiar adventure to repair the Star Way, capable of granting wishes, in #SuperMarioRPGnow available!: https://t.co/z5QPb7nlJI pic.twitter.com/ezS1jwK9Tp — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 17, 2023

Remember that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Star Road and stop the troubled Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don’t forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

