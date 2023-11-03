We have not yet recovered from the phantasmagoric wonders of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. We still see talking flowers and elephants almost everywhere but there is no time to relax because the Nintendo mascot has decided to work overtime in this last part of 2023. In just under two weeks we will find it in a vintage version in Super Mario RPG, the first “role-playing game” of the series released way back in 1996 on Super Nintendo. We’re playing it ahead of the review and here are our first impressions.

Developer / Publisher: Nintendo/Nintendo Prezzo: 59,99 Location: Texts Multiplayer: Absent GO: +7 Available on: Switch Launch date: November 17, 2023

Playing Super Mario RPG after so many years is a bit like attending a reunion of your high school class: the group is no longer as lively as it used to be and the beauty of your old flame has weakened a little… but the evening still goes by as pleasant and fun and in the end you don’t care about the signs of time.

The evolution of the Mario “role-playing” series has led to multifaceted game styles and mechanics that have gradually become more complex and refineduntil reaching sublime heights such as those reached with Paper Mario, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga and more recently with the two chapters of Mario + Rabbids.

TO ALL SUPER MARIO RPG

The five decades that the SNES game developed by the then Square Enix carries on its shoulders can barely be perceived thanks to the excellent restoration, modernization and enhancement work that Nintendo has made to the original game. The first differencethe most obvious one, it obviously concerns the graphics sector which has maintained the “chubby” proportions of the protagonists while increasing the resolution, definition, detail, lighting effects… practically everything. The result is really pleasing to the eye even if the look of the characters takes a few minutes to be digested by those who are used to the “usual” Mario, Peach, Bowser and so on.

The morphology of the game is also particular: a series of more or less long and/or labyrinthine levels linked together by a map that recalls that of the classic “Mariesque” platformers. Once you have unlocked each stage you can return at any time to recover the treasures left behindsolve optional puzzles or even visit shops to see if they have new merchandise.

GET DONE

But let’s get to the real heart of the game, that is the RPG element that is proudly displayed in the title. Clearly, you shouldn’t expect particularly complex mechanics or featuresthis is not Persona 5 nor even Final Fantasy (when it was still an RPG). Here too, however, you will have a party of protagonists who will change over the course of the game and who, taking advantage of the experience gained during the fights, will increase in level by raising their statistics and gradually gaining new special techniques.

Timing plays a fundamental role in clashes, a factor that those who have played the chapters dedicated to Mario and Luigi are well aware of. Basically, every attack – whether physical, magical or special – can do an especially against bosses. The same goes for defense: when the enemies’ turn comes it is possible to mitigate the damage suffered by pressing the B button at the right time and this will also load a special indicator which, once filled, will guarantee you a series of particularly useful bonuses.

The many years that the SNES game has had on its shoulders are barely noticeable thanks to the excellent restoration and enhancement work that Nintendo has done on the original game

Super Mario RPG is preparing to entertain a new segment of the public who for obvious reasons were not able to enjoy it at the time of the original release, but at the same time recapture the attention of older players who will surely find new stimuli to return to reliving the legend of the seven stars. Unfortunately the moment has come when we have to close our lips and stop telling you what we are feeling, but if what you have read so far has made you jealous, know that there isn’t much left until the review so don’t stray too far.

Previous article

Baldur’s Gate 3: Beyond Fantasy – Special