One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to lead. It also highlights how the pre-order for Super Mario RPG has already slipped into position 23. Here are the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Suika Game

Grm Fandango

Among Us

Cult of the Lamb

Fashion Dreamer

Truck Simulator

Overcooked! 2

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

EA Sports FC 24

Limbo

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Dave the Diver

Gear.Club Unlimited

SEGA Mega Drive Classics

Inside

Mario + Rabbdis Kingdom Battle

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

Thief Simulator

Stardew Valley

WRC 9 Deluxe Edition

Thief Simulator 2023

This War of Mine

The Bioshock Collection

Super Mario RPG – Reserva

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

5 in 1 Bundle

Ghosts n Goblings Resurrected

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Toki

Digital only games

Suika Game

Grm Fandango

Among Us

Truck Simulator

Limbo

Dave the Diver

Inside

Thief Simulator

Thief Simulator 2023

Ghosts n Goblings Resurrected

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Outlast

MotoGP 20

Sonic the Hedgehog

Green Hell

Resident Evil 4

Football Cup 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Taxi Sim 2020

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Song of Nunu: A Leage of Legends Story

Farmer Sim

My Time at Sandrock

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Layers of Fear Legacy

Feudal Alloy

Resident Evil 3

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Outlast II

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

