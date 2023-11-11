One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Super Mario Bros Wonder continues to lead. It also highlights how the pre-order for Super Mario RPG has already slipped into position 23. Here are the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Suika Game
Grm Fandango
Among Us
Cult of the Lamb
Fashion Dreamer
Truck Simulator
Overcooked! 2
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
EA Sports FC 24
Limbo
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Dave the Diver
Gear.Club Unlimited
SEGA Mega Drive Classics
Inside
Mario + Rabbdis Kingdom Battle
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
Thief Simulator
Stardew Valley
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition
Thief Simulator 2023
This War of Mine
The Bioshock Collection
Super Mario RPG – Reserva
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
5 in 1 Bundle
Ghosts n Goblings Resurrected
Just Dance 2023 Edition
Toki
Digital only games
Suika Game
Grm Fandango
Among Us
Truck Simulator
Limbo
Dave the Diver
Inside
Thief Simulator
Thief Simulator 2023
Ghosts n Goblings Resurrected
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Outlast
MotoGP 20
Sonic the Hedgehog
Green Hell
Resident Evil 4
Football Cup 2021
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Taxi Sim 2020
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Song of Nunu: A Leage of Legends Story
Farmer Sim
My Time at Sandrock
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Layers of Fear Legacy
Feudal Alloy
Resident Evil 3
The Suicide of Rachel Foster
Outlast II
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
