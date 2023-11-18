Super Mario RPG came out a few days ago and has managed conquer thousands of players. You can take a look at our complete analysis of the game to get a first glimpse of what awaits you in this new Nintendo game.

In this entry we will do a brief summary of its playable characters, the weaknesses and strengths of each one and much more. This way you will be able to understand each protagonist of one of the most anticipated remakes of Nintendo history a little better.

Mallow – He is one of the characters with the greatest offensive capacity and ability to learn spells and spells. He is a very easy character to defeat, so it is likely that at mid levels of the game he will be a very vulnerable character to enemies.

Bowser – We could say that it is the first game in which Bowser does not impose so much. By joining our group he will have good statistics and an acceptable level in practically all aspects. However, as we advance in the game he will lose that versatility in combat that we are looking for so much.

Princesa Peach – Peach is an essential character on the team since she has healing abilities and will allow us to have greater endurance in the games.

Super Mario – Mario is the standard character with whom we will start with base statistics, and at the end of the game we will get a very complete character with a large amount of damage. Indispensable and the main protagonist of the story.

Geno – For many the best protagonist of the title. He has skills to increase his attack and others to not use so many magic points in combat. Is it your favorite in Super Mario RPG?