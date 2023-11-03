Super Mario RPG is one of the most important games in Nintendo history. Although The Legend of the Seven Stars It was a title that only came out in Japan and North America., has been one of the most exciting and different Mario games within the entire franchise. His legacy has managed to delve into the roots of many games in the saga today and in previous years. Likewise, we are on the verge of enjoying the expected remake de Super Mario RPG in no time.

In this article we will review the beginnings of Super Mario RPGand how the essence of the game and many of its characteristics served to position itself as the “father” that inspired the birth of Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi. Do you dare to take this path with us?

The beginnings of Super Mario RPG

The most veteran Nintendo fans will know of the existence of a Mario who completely changed the landscape of the franchise’s games previously seen. We are talking about the version Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, which was crowned the first game of RPG court of the Nintendo saga. The game was developed by Square (creators of Final Fantasy), and was published on Nintendo. The platform chosen for this was the SNES in 1996.

It is also a key work for Square, since it would be the last game that They would publish with Nintendo before starting to publish titles for Sony. The game was released in physical form of a 4MB SA-1 Cartridge. At that time, the title was focused on a purely solo experience. Therefore, it does not have any multiplayer or cooperative game component.

A comfortable landing with largely positive reviews

The original Super Mario RPG game received very positive reviews at the time. In fact It even appeared on lists of the “best games of all time.”, mainly in the American press and in Japan. When the title was launched, it was a real sales success in Japan, where it reached the number of 1.47 million copies sold. Placing itself in the bronze medal of the best-selling games in Japan in 1996.

Which left the perfect cocktail for us to see later the arrival of a game that I would drink a lot of Super Mario RPG… Paper Mario.

The influence of the game on Paper Mario

From Ruetir.com we informed you a few months ago of a curiosity that many are unaware of. And at the time, Super Mario RPG was positioned as the supreme inspiration to carry out the Paper Mario project. Super Mario RPG quickly established itself as a cutting game Much loved RPG within Nintendo. And after the departure of Square (Square Enix), and the pressing need to continue bringing the public more games of this style, with Mario as the protagonist, an incredible idea then emerged:

Intelligent Systems took over from Square, and was chosen to create that Super Mario game in RPG style that was so needed for the Big N. Furthermore, this studio was a specialist and knew the hardware of consoles such as the Nintendo 64 and SNES perfectly.

Taking the sprites from Super Mario RPG as an initial sketch, Intelligent Systems He realized that they would have a lot of problems transcribing all this into 3D. Finally, it was decided to do a complete graphical wash, and Paper Mario emerged, a completely new alternative, but one that drew on the essence of Super Mario RPG and the need to continue his story and his style at Nintendo.

Everything you need to know about Super Mario RPG.

A premiere that also reaped good results although with bittersweet sensations

Paper Mario ended up being released in 2000 and once again took Japan by storm. Not at the level of Super Mario RPG, but yes meeting expectations. However, outside of Japan the title went somewhat more unnoticed. And the big culprit for this was that Final Fantasy was having growing and enormous popularity outside the Japanese country. However, thanks to the existence of this saga, and also Super Mario RPG, we were able to see the birth of a new saga of games that would leave us a great catalog of fun over the years:

Paper Mario – 2000

Paper Mario: La Puerta Milenaria – 2004

Super Paper Mario – 2007

Paper Mario Stricker Star – 2012

Super Paper Mario Wii – 2016

Paper Mario: Color Splash – 2016

Paper Mario: The Origami King – 2020

His legacy in Mario & Luigi

And now it’s time to talk about another of Nintendo’s best-known RPG sagas and linked to the Super Mario universe. A line of games that also drew heavily on Super Mario RPG in its origin and style. And Mario & Luigi RPG is a line of video games that was developed for Nintendo by AlphaDream. A game franchise within the Mario saga that has had several installments and all of them have performed at a good level and within expectations.

The first installment of this line of games came out in 2003 and was oriented for the console Game Boy Advance. In this RPG we have both Mario and Luigi as protagonists in the Jewish Kingdom. Years later this installment received a much loved remake for the Nintendo 3DS console.

And not only that, we have seen these games shape and lay the foundations of this Mario line after Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario:

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga – 2003 Mario & Luigi: Comrades in Time -2005 Mario & Luigi: Journey to Bowser Center – 2009 Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros. – 2013 Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros. – 2015 Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions 3DS – 2017

Super Mario RPG and why it is considered the father of other Mario game lines

To say goodbye to this special article about Super Mario RPG, we would like to end with a more direct explanation of why at Ruetir.com, we consider that this game has been the father of Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi. Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars was the first game of RPG style in the Mario franchisewhich arrived just when it had to arrive and that fell in love with the vast majority of players who had the opportunity to enjoy it.

With this experience and such a good reception as optimal precursors, Nintendo embarked on the adventure with the aim of exploring a new Mario game of this style, but apart from Square and Super Mario RPG. Hence, both Paper Mario was born in 2000, and the first Mario & Luigi RPG in 2003. Both franchises drinking from the essence of Super Mario RPG, which since 1996 had served as inspiration in music, art design, sprites and much more.

Do you think the next remake of the game will do justice to the original?

Source 1; Source 2; Source 3;