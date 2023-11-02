An announcement that will undoubtedly interest Super Mario fans: it seems that we have new officially licensed products on the way.

Super Mario

Apparently, Pottery Barn Teen has launched a new line of Mario-themed home goods. The official collaboration with Nintendo includes blankets, pillows, pajamas and more with Mario designs.

Here are some more details:

Product prices vary, from $35 for a Mario-themed water bottle to $360 for a mushroom-shaped bean bag. These products offer decoration options and amenities for Mario fans. The full line of Super Mario at Pottery Barn Teen merchandise can be found at the official online store.

What do you think? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments.

