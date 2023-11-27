Well, it seems that this great title from the classic Wii catalog continues to leave us curious details. Did you know about this detail in Super Mario Galaxy?

Super Mario Galaxy

Apparently, there is an element that does whate the turn of the character is different depending on the controller and the character we use. And it seems that Mario and Luigi show opposite preferences for rotating movement. Mario reaches greater heights if the player shakes the Wii Remote (or the right Joy-Con in the Switch version), while Luigi reaches greater heights by using the Nunchuk or the left Joy-Con.

You can see it below:

In Super Mario Galaxy, Mario and Luigi have different preferences for which hand the player should shake when performing a spin. Mario spins higher if the player shakes the Wii Remote (right Joy-Con in the Switch version), while Luigi spins higher with the Nunchuk/left Joy-Con. pic.twitter.com/j7GTx5vaZt — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) November 27, 2023

