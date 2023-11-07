Super Mario is one of Nintendo’s franchises with the longest and deepest lore. Over the years we have seen how Nintendo has changed the design of some characters maintaining their essence. The graphic and artistic leap has been notable and has not gone unnoticed among fans.

But have you ever wondered about some curious things about Super Mario? For example, the most common type of Yoshi in the saga. For those who don’t know, Yoshis are a type of dinosaur that lives in the Super Mario universe.

The Yoshis have always lived on Yoshi Island and sometimes in the Mushroom Kingdom. And the most curious thing and contrary to what others would think, it turns out that the most common type of Yoshi in this universe is the green one. The Yoshis made their first appearance in Super Mario World.

One of the most incredible Super Mario curiosities to date. Plus the green Yoshi has the ability to absorb the powers of other types of Yoshi. It is curious how the most common color of the Yoshis has ended up being Mario’s main Yoshi, who has always accompanied him on his most special adventures, and who had a special scene in the Super Mario movie.

