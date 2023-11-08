The world of Super Mario is so big and with so many decades of history at Nintendo, that we have at your disposal a very wide range of curiosities. Some of them that already have their time but that never hurt to remember.

Like for example the Super Mario’s official last name. After the Mario movie we saw how the lore and family ties of our favorite nintendo hero They narrowed and strengthened even more. This has made us think (and even more so after the launch of Super Mario Wonder), that perhaps you do not remember this peculiar curiosity about the most mythical plumber in video games.

Super Mario’s last name is neither more nor less than Mario. Hence His full name is Mario Mario, while that of his brother Luigi would be Luigi Mario. A curiosity that many of you may already know but that is worth remembering to refresh your memories.

Below we leave you some words that Miyamoto He left regarding the last name of both brothers:

“It’s an old story, Hollywood made a Mario Bros. movie many years ago. There was a scene in the script where they needed the characters’ last name. Someone suggested that since they were the Mario brothers, their last name should be Mario. So they did it Mario Mario.” “I heard it and I laughed a lot. Of course she was included in the movie. In her that is her last name. But like Mickey Mouse, they don’t really need a last name, Mario is just Mario and Luigi is Luigi.”

